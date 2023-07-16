Tago, Jenkins fire as Panthers withstand Dolphins to remain on top

[Photo Credit: NRL]

The Panthers withstood a late comeback from the Dolphins to come away with a 24-14 win at Kayo Stadium on Sunday night.

With halfback Nathan Cleary ruled out on game day, the under strengthened premiers dug deep to fight back from a two-point Dolphins lead, with the valuable away win putting them back on the top of the NRL table.

It was Penrith’s right edge which did majority of the damage against the Dolphins, with Izack Tago and rookie winger Tom Jenkins combining superbly to both walk away with a double each.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith got on the board early when prop Moses Leota charged down a Sean O’Sullivan kick, regathered the ball and ran 40 metres to the line.

Cogger had an off afternoon with the boot, missing three conversions including this one from in front.

Eight minutes into the contest and Tago put his stamp on the match, running outside Dolphins defenders and busting four tackles to cross next to the posts.

Tago went back-to-back just eight minutes later, again linking up with Jenkins on the right to hand the visitors an eight-point lead.

Cogger’s first-half went from bad to worse when he was sent to the bin for a professional foul in the 32nd minute.

The Dolphins capitalised almost immediately through fullback Kodi Nikorima, who danced his way across the line for his fourth try of the season to reduce the deficit to 12-4 at halftime.

Errors crept into the Panthers game early in the second half, gifting several repeated sets in their own 20 and after holding the Dolphins out for 11 minutes the home side finally got a result thanks to a crafty kick and chase from Connelly Lemuelu.

Wayne Bennett’s side continued to mount pressure in the second half and thanks to another set restart with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossing to the left of the posts.

Jamayne Isaako’s conversion handed the Dolphins a two-point lead for the first time in the game.

Ivan Cleary’s call to inject Panthers hooker Soni Luke onto the field with only 13 minutes to play made an immediate impact for the visitors and proved a turning point in the game.

He darted out of dummy-half to set up a right-side raid and Jenkins crossed to put the premiers back in front.

Dylan Edwards took over the kicking duties and slotted a crucial goal from the sideline to make it 18-14 before the game was put to bed in the 77th minute when Jenkins crossed for a double.