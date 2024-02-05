Spooner keen on growing Silktails

Damon Spooner

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails General Manager Damon Spooner is excited to lead our league team, finding the environment and the people loving and welcoming.

When asked about taking up the GM job, Spooner says that he loves the Fijian people for their respect and kindness.

Spooner adds that this group of Silktails players reminds him of his humble beginnings back in New Zealand.

“Growing up in New Zealand, I would say I didn’t come from a spoiled background but a very humble one. Grateful for everything that my parents passed on to me. I can see the overlaps in the young men that we have in our system at the moment, very similar to my upbringing, and that’s why I’m very keen and passionate about growing them.”

Spooner further says that he is determined to help the players on and off the field.



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The former Sydney Roosters Head of Athletic, Wellbeing, and Education reveals that leading the Silktails is a dream come true for him, and he is hopeful of taking the club to greater heights.

The Silktails will face West Tigers on March 9th in their first Jersey Flegg match.