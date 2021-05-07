Home

Rugby League

Sivo scores as Eels secure win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 6:32 pm
Maika Sivo scores for Eels against the Warriors [Source: NRL]

Fiji’s very own Maika Sivo scored a try for the Parramatta Eels to help them secure a win against Warriors 34-18 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane this afternoon.

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses mounted further evidence he deserved his looming contract upgrade with a blistering start that set Parramatta on the path to victory.

The Eels could have won by more if not for two butchered chances early in the second half when Ryan Matterson and Blake Ferguson were both deemed to have dropped the ball over the line.

Article continues after advertisement

Those mistakes left the door ajar for the Warriors as they mounted a strong second-half challenge, with Ben Murdoch-Masilia bulldozing his way across the line before young midseason recruit Reece Walsh ignited the game with his spark.

Walsh scored a superb solo try in the 62nd minute to bring the Warriors back to within two tries at 28-18, but the Warriors couldn’t find another four-pointer to produce the grandstand finish as the Eels claimed their ninth win of the season and fifth in a row.

[Source: NRL]

