Silktails inch closer to RMC semifinals

The Kaiviti Silktails took one step closer to the Ron Massey Cup semifinals by defeating Ryde Eastwood 28-10 at Churchill Park today.

The victory not only showcased the Silktails’ prowess on the field but also marked a poignant moment as they lifted the inaugural Jacquie Shannon Memorial Bowl, paying tribute to the late Jacquie Shannon, a beloved mother figure to the club.

Right from the opening whistle, the Silktails demonstrated their intent, dominating the first half and establishing a 12-point lead with tries from Sirilo Lovokuro and Simione Cakau.

Despite a spirited response from Ryde Eastwood, who managed to score a try through Gougar Wheeler, they still trailed 6-12 at halftime.

The second half witnessed the Silktails picking up where they left off, maintaining their attacking prowess and displaying exceptional teamwork.

Tom Seru, Tsuyoshi Jennings, and a second try by Lovokuro propelled the Silktails further ahead, leaving the visitors struggling to keep up. Although Ryde Eastwood managed to salvage a consolation try, it was the Silktails who remained in control, dominating the majority of the match.

A win in their upcoming fixture against the Wentworthville Magpies at Prince Charles Park next week will guarantee their place in the semifinals.