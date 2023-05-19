Senior players to boost squad

Kaiviti Silktails squad

Three senior players have returned to the Kaiviti Silktails squad for their round nine Ron Massey Cup match against St. Marys in Lautoka this weekend.

Timoci Bola, Malakai Bogidrau, and Temesia Jilivecevece return in time to bolster the team’s quest of another success at home.

The inclusion of senior players, according to coach Wes Naiqama, will give the team a boost.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve been part of our Silktails program for the last two years and they got rewarded for that with an opportunity to play in the Queensland Cup. They had an opportunity to come back here as well so they decided to do that and now they’re going to be a great addition to our young team.”

Naiqama says his side will have the advantage this weekend as they play on home ground.

He adds it’s the home crowd that motivates the players.

Their match against St.Mary’s will kick start at 12pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.