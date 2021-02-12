Secondary Schools Rugby League to create pathways for players

Fiji National Rugby League plans to create pathways for outstanding players in the Fiji Secondary School competition.

With games entering the fourth round this weekend, the FSSRL has seen a significant improvement in competition among rival schools.

FSSRL South Eastern Zone President Penaia Qalituraga says the presence of the FNRL coaching staff at every competition will help identify talent.

“After conducting the coaching clinic they have seen potential rugby league players, watching the games on Saturdays, and we do hope there will be some pathways provided for our under 19 to go through to join in for our junior Bati or our national team”.

The South Eastern Zone sees a different format this year for the under 19 grade as more teams have joined.

Chief Executive Don Natabe has commended the two respective zones for their efficiency in organizing the tournament.

“Good to see that the format for the south eastern zone has been introduced because of the influx of under 19 teams, I think it’s the first time they had to alter the format given they were not able to sort out the fixture”.

The champion teams in each zone will be determined this weekend with quarterfinals at St Marcelin Grounds and Garvey Park respectively.

18 teams are competing for top honours in the under 19 grade of the Fiji Secondary Schools Vodafone Trophy competition.