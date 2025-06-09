School’s rugby league to start this weekend

The countdown for the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition is now underway after the official launch at Albert Park in Suva this morning.

FSSRL president Naisa Toko says rugby league in Fiji is no longer just a sport, but a career pathway and platform for locals to pursue.

He urged school team captains who gathered at the launch to compete with pride, dedication and ambition this season.

With rugby league growing rapidly in the Pacific, he urged them not to take the tournament lightly.

“Compete with pride and honor for your respective schools and teams. Rugby league is no longer a sport but a business, a career opportunity for players looking to compete on the world stage. So get ready to give your best and make your schools proud.”

Round one of each zones will start this weekend.

