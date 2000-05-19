RKS star dreams big with Junior Bati

Atunaisa Ratuqalovi

Ratu Kadavulevu School student Atunaisa Ratuqalovi is determined to make his time in the Fiji National Rugby League Under 18 camp count and is already dreaming big.

At just 17, this Nadroga lad is flying his school flag high in the Junior Bati squad ahead of their clash with Tonga this weekend.

Ratuqalovi says he looks up to NRL star Kalyn Ponga and hopes to one day inspire young players the same way.

“I watch a lot of his games, it looks good when he sets up the team and he does a lot of work on the field. Now that we are part of the Junior Fiji Bati’s we want to set a benchmark for our little brothers who will follow in our path later. ”



He believes their hard work is not just about this game, but about paving the way for future players who’ll one day wear the jersey.

Ratuqalovi and the Junior Bati squad has spent weeks in tough training and the teen says they’ve built more than skills, they’ve built a brotherhood.

“At the start we didn’t really get along well, we all had differences but as days went by, we have started showing appreciation and love for each other and now I don’t think this bond can be broken. For young boys out there who know that education is just not your forte, taking up sport is another way to go. You can give it a go and reap the benefits. ”

The side will host the Tonga Schoolboys U18 at 10am this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This match is a curtain raiser for the Kaiviti Silktails versus West Tigers game that starts at 12pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

