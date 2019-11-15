Ravoravo Rabbitohs visit Treasure House

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs team today took time out from their training session to visit the Treasure House ahead of the Melanesian Cup Challenge.

Coach Sivaniolo Varo says the visit was important as it’s part of their duty as a team to give back to the Vanua of Nadi.

Voro says it was also a humbling experience for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the side also donated some food items and cash towards the home.

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs will take on the Lae Snacks Tigers this Saturday at Churchill Park.