Storm shutout Raiders at home

[Source: NRL]

The Storm have climbed back into the top four after stunning the Raiders 48-2 at AAMI Park this afternoon.

With star trio Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster controlling proceedings with an up-tempo style of play, the Raiders failed to cross the line and frustration ultimately got the better of them when they went down to 11 men with Jordan Rapana and Matt Timoko sent to the bin in the final ten minutes.

While the Raiders usually find a way to get it done at AAMI Park, having not lost at Melbourne’s home ground since 2018, missed tackles (56) and errors (12) made for a day to forget as they slipped further down the ladder into sixth with a points differential of -120.

The Raiders came out firing and marched the ball downfield to open the scoring in the fifth minute through a penalty goal thanks to a Christian Welch offside penalty.

But eight minutes later the Storm prop made amends, charging through a flat-footed Joe Tapine and Josh Papali’i from close range to cross for his first try since 2021 and open the scoreboard.

The Storm looked to extend the lead in the 18th minute through Young Tonumaipea but Raiders winger Nick Cotric came up with a superb try-saver to hold up the centre just short of the line.

Despite being down on the possession count, Melbourne had all the momentum and on the back of a set restart, it was a Nelson Asofa-Solomona offload which opened up the right edge to send Marion Seve over in the corner. Nick Meaney’s conversion was wide but the home side led 10-2.

With Melbourne’s spine beginning to take control and errors creeping into the Raiders’ game the home side ran in two more tries before halftime with Reimis Smith and Eliesa Katoa extending the lead 20-2.

The second half started the same way the first had ended for the Raiders with errors cruelling any chance they had of wrestling back momentum and Grant haunted the visitors, setting up Trent Loiero from close in the 47th minute.

Grant bagged one of his own seven minutes later, scooting from dummy-half to find Meaney in support before getting the ball back on the inside and streaming downfield to stretch Melbourne’s lead 32-2.

Munster got in on the action in the 64th minute, palming off Raiders defenders before crossing the stripe, putting the game to bed.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when fullback Jordan Rapana (professional foul) and centre Matt Timoko (dangerous tackle) were sent to the bin and the Storm ran in two more late tries through Meaney and Tonumaipea to ice a 48-2 statement victory.