Raiders hold off Titans in nail-biter

The Raiders survived a fast-finishing Titans side to win 26-22 and pick up their 10th victory of the year at GIO Stadium.

In a game where momentum shifted constantly and neither team enjoyed periods of prolonged dominance, the result looked confirmed when the Raiders scored eight points in the final six minutes, but a Tino Fa’asuamaleaui try two minutes from time set up a thrilling finish.

Fullback Sebastian Kris was key for coach Ricky Stuart, with his aerial dominance leading to a first-half try and snuffing out several other promising Gold Coast raids.

Led by Maroons hopeful Corey Horsburgh and Kiwi Test star Joseph Tapine, the Green Machine pack were huge too, with those two players joining Ata Mariota and Hudson Young in running for over 100 metres.

Before a ball had even been kicked there was drama for the Titans, who were forced into a last-minute reshuffle when Phillip Sami experienced hamstring tightness in the warm up.

Jojo Fifita came in on the wing and just a minute into the game the Raiders visited his edge and found a try through Albert Hopoate, although he’d later get one back and finish as one of the Gold Coast’s better players.

Kris climbed high to claim the ball for his side’s next which doubled the lead, but a few minutes later David Fifita struck back for the visitors.

The Queensland powerhouse had a second ruled out in the shadows of half-time when the Bunker deemed he had pushed Jamal Fogarty off the ball, meaning the Raiders took a 12-6 lead into the sheds.

Two minutes into the second period the other Fifita, Jojo, got over in the corner, but just as the comeback seemed to be on a bizarre passage of play deflated the visitors.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira flew into the corner for a try attempt, in which he failed to ground the ball, leaving the Raiders to pick up the live possession and pass to Matthew Timoko who raced 100 metres to score.

Khan-Pereira did eventually get one with 18 to go, but when Young battled over for a converted try and Croker added a penalty goal a short time later it looked to be done and dusted.

Big Tino’s four-pointer in the last two minutes ensured nobody left the stadium early, but the Raiders held on.