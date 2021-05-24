Queensland records two more cases in countdown to NRL grand-final

Queensland has recorded two new locally acquired coronavirus cases as it prepares for the NRL grand final tomorrow.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk denies she was resisting ordering a lockdown because of the NRL grand final in Brisbane and the Rugby Championship doubleheader on the Gold Coast tonight.

She says if there is evidence of community spread before either of those events she will tighten restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Viliame Kikau’s Penrith Panthers will face off tomorrow at 8.30pm.

You can catch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.