Rugby League

Qareqare inspired by Bati’s 2013 RLWC performance

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 1:18 pm
Jason Qareqare [Source: Tony Johnson/Yorkshire Evening Post]

17-year-old Jason Qareqare who plays for rugby league club Castleford Tigers in England says he was inspired by the Fiji Bati’s performance in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

In 2013, the Bati were grouped in a pool of death going up against rugby league powerhouse, Australia, hosts England and Ireland.

A football player growing up, Qareqare says watching Fiji face some of the toughest teams and making the semi-finals was a turning point for him.

He switched codes immediately and was signed by the Tigers after impressing in the youth ranks at Kippax Welfare.

Drafted from the academy into the side to face Hull on short notice, he made three senior appearances last year, despite still being a student at Queen Ethelburga’s School.

The Business Technology Education Council (BTEC) Sport and BTEC business student is now a member of the Tigers’ first-team squad, completing a whirlwind rise through the ranks.

He impressed selectors during his debut season in the Betfred Super League last year, storming over for a try with his first touch in just 45 seconds.

Qareqare’s debut try [Source: Jonathan Gawthorpe/Yoshire Evening Post]

This try was voted the Tigers’ try of the season.

Qareqare is a son of a British Army soldier, whose family moved from Fiji to Germany in 2004 and relocated to England four years later.

[Source: Yorkshire Evening Post]

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.