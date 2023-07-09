Program launches in honour of late manager, Shannon

The Kaiviti Silktails have launched a community youth program in honour of late Football Manager Jacquie Shannon [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have launched a community youth program in honour of late Football Manager Jacquie Shannon.

This was inspired by the club’s long-standing partnership with PCYC New South Wales in Sydney, where the team is based.

The Silktails joined with the NRL’s VET Pathways team and Australian-based employment, training, and community services provider VERTO, to launch a vocational Certificate IV Youth Work program with 30 Silktails squad members.

The players will work for this program this year, delivering 20-30 hours a week of youth work to balance out with their training commitments.

Yesterday the club officially unveiled the logo for the program.

The logo design includes Shannon’s silhouette as a tribute to her valuable contribution to the club.

Shannon played an integral part in the establishment of the Kaiviti Silktails RLFC in 2020.