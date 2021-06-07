Ponga out of Origin opener

The Queensland Maroons will miss the services of Knights star fullback Kalyn Ponga in game one of the State of Origin next week.

Ponga has been ruled out of Origin 1 after failing a key fitness test today according to Fox Sports amid confusion around his prospects of being available for the series opener.

He had been struggling with injury this season, recovering from a shoulder problem to play in NRL round five.

The 23-year-old has been missing from the Knights side their round nine win over the Raiders.

Valentine Holmes is expected to replace Ponga at fullback.

Holmes Cowboys teammate Kyle Feldt is now set to make his Origin debut on the wing.

Queensland will host Origin 1 next Wednesday.