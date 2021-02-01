Home

Rugby League

Panthers continue unbeaten run

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 10, 2021 7:40 am
Source:Fox Sports

The Panthers continued their unbeaten run in the NRL after demolishing the Raiders 30-10 last night in round five.

It was Penrith’s young gun Charlie Staines, who scored twice, and halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai who put on a show in the 30-10 win.

The Panthers overcame an error-riddled opening and were forced to play behind early after a try through Canberra’s Jack Wighton.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match, the Sea Eagles beat Warriors 13-12.

Today the Titans host the Knights at 5pm followed by Bulldogs and Storm at 7:30pm while Roosters face the Sharks at 9:35pm.

 

