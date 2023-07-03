NSW makes changes ahead of Origin III

[Source: NSW Blues News]

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has made several changes to his side ahead of State of Origin III next Wednesday.

Rabbitohs back-rower Keaon Koloamatangi and Knights center Bradman Best have been named in the starting side and are set to make their Origin debuts.

Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker returns at five-eighth for his first game since 2020, while Jacob Saifiti, Clint Gutherson, and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have also been recalled.

Article continues after advertisement

Manly star Jake Trbojevic is also back after missing the first two games with an injury. For the Maroons, AJ Brimson takes over at fullback for the suspended Reece Walsh, while Corey Horsburgh comes into the squad for his Origin debut.

He replaces Broncos forward Thomas Flegler, who is out with a foot injury. Game Three will be held next Wednesday at 10.05 p.m. at Accor Stadium.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.