Nasinu Secondary wins U19 schools rugby league

Nasinu Secondary School has won the South-eastern zone Under 19 secondary school rugby league competition.

The side defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 22-15 at the St Marcellin Grounds in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

The win means Nasinu will take the top seat in the U19 grade in the South-eastern zone as they head for the national quarter-finals next week.

In other finals, RKS defeated Queen Victoria School 8-4 in the U15 grade and edged Nasinu Secondary 12-8 in the under 17 grade.

In the girl’s nine’s competition, Lomaivuna came out victorious over Assemblies of God High School to scoop the girl’s division title.

The nationals quarter-finals will be held next week at Garvey Park in Tavua.