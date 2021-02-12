Nasinu Panthers under-17 on a mission

Nasinu Panthers have set their eyes on winning the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Southern Zone Under-17 title.

The side is one of the semi-finalists this weekend grade and they know the task at hand is not easy.

Head coach Samuela Koroidavila says the journey only gets tougher from here.

“We have to go back and work on our game plans and game structure so that we can improve in our next week game”.

Koroidavila says disciple is an area of focus in this week’s training session.

“We came out victorious but I think we have some mistakes that will go back next week and we will have to work on it”.

Nasinu defeated Ratu Sukuna Broncos 10-6 in the quarterfinal against last Saturday.

The semifinals and the Under-19 Tanoa challenge matches will be held at the Marcelin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa on Saturday.