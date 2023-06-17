Naiqama impressed with players perfomance

Kaiviti Siktails head coach Wes Naiqama.

The Kaiviti Siktails head coach Wes Naiqama is pleased with his players for their outstanding performance against the Glebe Dirty Reds in their Ron Massey Cup meet today.

The Silktails humbled the visitors 42-14 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Naiqama says the player’s delivered a great outing which resulted in their win.

This is Silktails third consecutive win on home soil.

“I’m proud of the boy’s efforts today, I would say they were a really quality side, sitting second on the table and in regards to the decision, it was really important that we put on a good performance today and we did that”

Naiqama says they were aware that their opponent will come hard on them as they are currently second on the table standing.

He says they will enjoy their win but it will be back to the drawing board to prepare for their next match next week.