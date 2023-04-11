Moses sublime as Eels edge past Wests Tigers

[Source: NRL]

A virtuoso performance from Mitchell Moses was the difference as the Eels scraped past a much-improved Wests Tigers side 28-22.

Moses had the ball on a string as he set up four of his side’s five tries – three from kicks and another with a looping cut-out pass – with the star half now boasting 10 wins in 12 games against the club he played 67 games for between 2014-17.

After the Eels got out to a 22-6 lead early in the second half, the Wests Tigers stormed back to close the gap to two points with 10 minutes to go, before Maika Sivo’s second try of the game, and Moses’ fourth conversion, confirmed Parramatta’s second win of 2023.

While Moses was the best on ground, powerhouse Wests Tigers winger Junior Tupou wasn’t far behind, with the 20-year-old enjoying his best game at NRL level so far, with a try, seven tackle busts and three line breaks.

Despite putting in their best showing of the year, the loss marks the first time in Wests Tigers history that they have started a season 0-6 and extends their winless streak to 11 games, dating back to the end of July last year.

There is also huge concern for five-eighth Adam Doueihi who suffered what appeared to be a serious leg or knee injury in the loss, while centre Brent Naden has a suspected broken collarbone.