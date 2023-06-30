More support for women in league

[Source : Supplied ]

The Fiji National Rugby League hopes to see more growth in the women’s participating in the future.

Today the FNRL handed over sporting equipment to the women’s teams featuring in the FNRLW competition.

FNRL acting chief executive officer Don Natabe says this is a boost in getting more women interested in the game.

“We are capacity building our coaches and supporting them with the resources that they need to be able to coach and do their work better. We understand our coaches are from community clubs and clubs from village settlement. “

Natabe adds from the FNRLW started with two teams and it has grown to eight now.

He says it’s important the young talents be developed further and they will be there to provide support.