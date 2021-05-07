Home

Rugby League

Knights outclass Raiders

NRL.com
May 8, 2021 6:40 pm
[Source: NRL.COM]

The Newcastle Knights scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Raiders 24-16 in their NRL clash this afternoon.

The Knights rallied from 16-0 down to continue the misery for the Raiders who now suffer five successive defeats.

It was the first time since the 2014 season that the Green Machine have lost five on the bounce.

For the Knights, the win is the shot in the arm the side needed after being outclassed the previous week, sealing the win in front of a sell-out crowd.

