Johnson stars as Warriors thump Sharks to send statement

[Source: NRL]

The Warriors have recorded their biggest-ever win over Cronulla, piling on eight tries for a 44-12 victory at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

Warriors star Shaun Johnson celebrated the birth of his second daughter and his re-signing during the week with a dominant performance against his former club.

Johnson finished the match with three try assists and five goals as he and another former Shark, Luke Metcalf, tore the visitors to shreds in a disappointing afternoon for Craig Fitzgibbon’s side.

The Sharks had all the running in the opening 15 minutes and looked like they were in for a big afternoon of their own when Nicho Hynes crashed his way over on the right edge with relative ease.

However, the Warriors brushed aside the slow start with Johnson and Wayde Egan taking control of the game with four tries in 11 minutes to set up a 22-6 half-time lead.

Johnson and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad combined first to send Dallin Watene-Zelezniak over for his 14th try of the season before the Warriors playmaker sent Rocco Berry over on the right edge.

Making matters worse for the Sharks was the early loss of Teig Wilton to a knee injury. The Warriors continued to target Wilton’s edge with Johnson sending Addin Fonua-Blake over in near identical fashion.

The Warriors had their fourth of the afternoon when Egan ripped through the Sharks middle before finding Metcalf in support, who crossed for a four-pointer.

Andrew Webster’s side almost had a fifth before the Sharks went close through Sione Katoa but were denied as replays showed he went into touch.

The visitors were denied again in unfortunate circumstances when bench forward Tom Hazelton charged down a Johnson kick before racing 60 metres to score – only for replays to show a knock-on in the lead-up.

Cronulla went close again shortly after through Ronaldo Mulitalo before the Warriors went over for their fifth via Berry and Nicoll-Klokstad in impressive fashion on the right edge.

A double to Watene-Zelezniak capped off a big afternoon for the Warriors, who notched their 11th victory of the season – their best efforts since they last reached the finals in 2018.

Cronulla’s day worsened when Hynes was sin-binned in the final stages for a professional foul with Adam Pompey next to go over late.