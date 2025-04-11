History for Bua College, five scouted for FNRL Academy

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

A group of five young men have made history for Bua Central College after being selected by Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata to be part of the Fiji National Rugby League Academy.

Bua Central is the only school from the Northern Division currently competing in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Competition.

According to a statement by FNRL, these five students have made history as the first group of players from Bua Central College to be selected for the Academy.

Article continues after advertisement

The players selected are Vilimone Wainiu, Benidito Batiyaki, Orisi Basiyalo, Isimeli Sealolo and Tevita Coladuadua.

The consultation session served as an important platform to inform and engage parents and players about the expectations, responsibilities, and support structures of the FNRL Academy.



[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The open discussion reflected a shared commitment to the players’ academic and athletic development.

Kativerata says the school’s achievement is a milestone for the Northern Division, and their continued participation in the Suva competition—despite the geographical challenges—speaks volumes of their dedication to the game and belief in their students.

The statement adds that this historic selection reaffirms FNRL’s ongoing commitment to expanding its development footprint across all divisions of Fiji, ensuring that no region is left behind in the search for rugby league talent.

FNRL extends its heartfelt congratulations to the students, their families and the entire Bua Central College community, as they look forward to seeing these young men fly the Fiji flag high on the international stage.

The FNRL Academy team will represent Fiji in the upcoming international fixture against the Tongan School Boys, scheduled for May 24th, 2025.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.