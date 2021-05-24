Home

Full Coverage
Rugby League

Fogarty’s early release not granted

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 2:43 pm
Jamal Fogarty [Source: Sporting News]

The Raiders hunt for a new number seven will take longer than expected.

Talks were ongoing for Titans co-captain, Jamal Fogarty to join the Raiders but the Gold Coast side has not granted his early release.

Under NRL rules, Fogarty would require the Titans’ permission to begin formal negotiations with rivals given his latest extension took him off the 2023 free agency list.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the NRL semi-finals starts tomorrow night with the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

On Saturday, the Panthers battle the Storm at 6pm and you can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]

