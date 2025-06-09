FNRL confirms Dansey is chairman

Apenisa Dansey (left) and Rajesh Singh (right).

The Fiji National Rugby League has clarified that Apenisa Dansey is the duly appointed and officially recognized Chairman of the organization.

In a statement, FNRL confirmed that Dansey’s appointment is fully endorsed and that he is the only individual authorized to act on behalf of the governing body.

The organization says all official dealings, agreements, endorsements and communications relating to FNRL must receive direct approval from Dansey and be communicated through the league’s official platforms and channels.

FNRL also warns that any third-party engagements, claims, representations or negotiations carried out without Dansey’s express approval will be considered null and void and will not be recognized by the organization.

Stakeholders and members of the public are being urged to verify any information through FNRL’s official communication channels to avoid being misled.

Meanwhile, the development follows the termination of former assistant chairman Rajesh Singh last week due to non-compliance with governance requirements.

The issue stems from Singh’s appointment to the FNRL Board during the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

At the time of his nomination, he was required to formally resign from any position or association with the NRL Bid to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

However, Singh failed to submit a resignation letter and it was later confirmed the NRL Bid remained registered under his name, breaching compliance and governance protocols.

As a result, chairman Dansey has taken what the board describes as necessary action in the best interest of the Fiji National Rugby League.

Meanwhile, Singh has rejected claims that his position on the FNRL board has been lawfully terminated.

Singh confirmed he received a letter dated February 20, 2026, which purported to terminate his role as a director under Article 49(a) of the FNRL Memorandum and Articles of Association.

However, Singh argues that the constitutional provision cited does not apply to his situation.

In a response to the board, Singh states that Article 49(a) only applies if a director holds an “office of profit” under the company without the consent of the league in a general meeting.

He maintains that he has never held any office of profit under the organization and therefore the conditions required to trigger the provision do not exist.

Singh further claims that Article 49 is a disqualification clause that operates only when certain objective conditions occur and does not grant authority to individual directors to remove another director by letter.

He adds that the removal of a director is governed under Articles 58 and 59 of the constitution, which require special notice and an ordinary resolution at a general meeting.

According to Singh, no such process has taken place.

He says for these reasons the termination has no constitutional basis and is without legal effect.

Singh maintains that he remains a duly appointed director of the Fiji National Rugby League and, based on what he describes as a valid board resolution, continues to hold the position of chairman.

He also called on all directors to act in accordance with the constitution and in the best interests of the league.

