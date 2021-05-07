Few changes for Silktails

Kaiviti Silktails Coach Wes Naiqama has made a few changes to his team that’ll take on Hills Bulls on Saturday in round 11 of the Ron Massey Cup.

The coach understands that it’s no walk in the park footy this Saturday and has maintained much of his winning combination from round nine.

Tomasi Navunicagi comes in at centre as Vuate Karawalevu extends his stint with the Roosters U-21 for his second straight week.

Prop Joeli Vulavou will be replaced by lock Josh Raboiliku due to an injury and is expected to recover in time for round 12.

As a result, Salimoni Nasoki comes in for Raboiliku as a lock.

The Silktails who are sixth on the competition table will meet the second placed Bulls for the first time.

Silktails have won four of their seven games and the match kicks off at 5pm on Saturday at the Mascot Oval in Sydney.