Exchanging culture through Rugby League

St.Kirwin High Academy is expecting some tough rugby when they face some players who will make up a team from the South Eastern Rugby League school zone today.

This is their first time in the country, along with two young Fijian men who are also part of the visiting squad.

Not only is the side here to look for possible young talent, but they are also here to engage with the Fijian culture as it’s the first time they are visiting as an academy.

St.Kirwan Academy coach Nathan Norford says this is an opportunity to learn each other’s cultures through the sport and is looking forward to what schools rugby league in Fiji has to offer.

“They’re going to be tough, they’re going to be strong, and we’re going to have to meet them physically; otherwise, we have to watch out. I’m looking forward to that; it’s a challenge for our boys.”

Norofrd says the weather isn’t too bad to play in, and all they will need to adjust to is the playing style in Fiji.

Their first match is scheduled for 2 pm at Bidesi Park.

They will be heading down to the West for their second game next week before they fly out next Wednesday.