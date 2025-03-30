Dragons prop faces long ban, no suspension for Mahoney

Dragons forward Emre Guler (c) is facing an NRL ban of at least three matches. (HANDOUT/NRL PHOTOS)

St George Illawarra have copped another hit to their forward pack with Emre Guler facing a hefty ban of at least three games for a crusher tackle.

On a busy morning for the NRL’s match review committee, Canterbury second-rower Sitili Tupouniua was handed a minimum one-game ban for dangerous contact.

His Bulldogs teammate Reed Mahoney copped two charges, for a high tackle and dangerous contact, but can pay a total of $3600 in fines while avoiding any suspension.

It was also a costly weekend for Canberra prop Josh Papali’i, stung with $6000 in fines after a moment of madness in Canberra’s loss to North Queensland.

The veteran front-rower was charged with a high shot on Sam McIntyre, before also being sanctioned for touching referee Adam Gree as he walked away from the tackle.

Four other players copped fines from the NRL, but it is Guler who will be the most disappointed.

The Dragons forward was handed a grade-one charge for a crusher tackle on Shaun Blore in St George Illawarra’s shock win over Melbourne.

Ordinarily he would have been able to pay a $1500 fine for the offence, but Guler’s record of two charges in his previous three matches means that punishment is greatly embellished.

The starting front-rower will now miss three games with an early guilty plea, or risk a fourth game on the sideline if he tries to fight the charge and loses.

The Dragons were battling a shortage of middle forwards to start the season following Francis Molo’s exit, before having that pressure relieved with David Klemmer’s arrival at the club.

With Ryan Couchman out for the season and Hame Sele and Tom Eisenhuth still sidelined for this weekend, there is some risk of that pressure mounting again.

Blake Lawrie is one option to come in against Parramatta next week, given he was left languishing in reserve grade this weekend.

Meanwhile Tupouniua’s charge comes as a blow to the Bulldogs, given they are without Viliame Kikau in the back row.

Tupouniua came off the bench in Saturday night’s upset win over Cronulla but was sin-binned on the final siren for a late shot on Braydon Trindall that appeared to creep high.

He will miss next Sunday’s headline clash against Newcastle with an early plea, or risk sitting out Good Friday against South Sydney as well if he fights the charge and loses.

