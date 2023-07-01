Cobbo hat-trick helps Broncos bounce-back at the Gabba

[Source: NRL News]

A Selwyn Cobbo hat-trick led the Broncos to a 24-16 victory over the Dolphins in a thrilling battle of Brisbane.

After being upset by the Titans last week, the Broncos returned to form in style in front of a crowd of 30,606 at the Gabba, with Cobbo producing a kick and chase for the ages to help his side orchestrate a late comeback.

With several of Brisbane’s stars watching from the sideline, including Maroons duo Reece Walsh (suspended) and Thomas Flegler (Lisfranc), outside back Herbie Farnworth also stood up for the Brisbane powerhouse; running 145 metres with the ball and laying on two first-half tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Four minutes into the match the Dolphins looked to open the scoring when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossed over on the edge but the try was ruled out for obstruction by Conelly Lemelu in the lead-up.

Three minutes later the Broncos took the lead with Cobbo showing the sort of form we haven’t seen from him in recent weeks, out running former Bronco, Tesi Niu on the wing to put his stamp on the match early.

The Broncos extended their lead when Farnworth combined with halfback Adam Reynolds to power his way over left of the uprights. After missing his first conversion, Reynolds slotted one from the left to make it 10-0.

Come the 25th minute and fullback Kodi Nikorima chimed in from fullback, fooling the Broncos defence with a dummy to Tabuai-Fidow, before charging over the line to open the Dolphins’ account.

But Farnworth looked out to impress his future club, once again linking up with Reynolds down the left edge and using all his strength to find the line at the Gabba and the Broncos held a 14-6 lead at the break.

After being rolled over by Farnworth earlier in the match, Valynce Te Whare made up for it early in the second term. The Kiwi convert used all his strength to carry the ball over the stripe, bringing several Broncos down with him and the young centre brought the match back into an arm wrestle.

After 13 minutes of end-to-end footy, the Dolphins stole the lead when returning hooker Jeremy Marshall-King caught the Broncos defence napping, dummying and scooting over from close range.But come the 68th minute and Selwyn Cobbo had the Broncos faithful on their feet when he produced two superb tries to put Kevin Walters’ side back in front and seal the Round 18 derby victory.