Clinic reminds Kikau of humble beginnings

Seeing young Fijian boys chase their rugby league dreams reminds Fiji Bati star Viliame Kikau of his humble beginnings.

Kikau and some Bulldogs officials were part of a rugby league clinic yesterday at Albert Park in Suva.

The Bulldogs second-rower says seeing the young men showing enthusiasm reminds him of his days in high school, striving to make it to the big league.

Article continues after advertisement

He recalled the years he played secondary school rugby league for Marist Brothers High School and Queen Victoria School.

Kikau says he knows what it feels like to grow up in a village, struggling to buy a pair of boots while holding on to just make it to the NRL.

“It’s good to come back to see my beginning, where I started. I think this sort of stuff keeps me grounded, keeps me humble and it keeps reminding me of where I come from and never to forget that. Hopefully, some of these kids get to live that same dream.”

The former Panthers double premiership winner says it’ll be special if he is able to encourage just one player to work hard and make sacrifices to make it to the pinnacle of the sport.

Kikau says his advice to those chasing their rugby league dream remains the same and that is to work hard and never give up.

The Bau man is currently in his ninth week of recovery from his pectoral injury suffered during a training session ahead of round seven of the NRL.