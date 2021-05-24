Home

Cleary cleared to play in NRL grand final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 3:57 pm
Nathan Cleary [Source: Penrith Panthers/Twitter]

Good news for Penrith Panthers fans as all three players sighted last night for foul play in their 10-6 semifinal win against Melbourne have been cleared.

Star player Nathan Cleary has been cleared by the match review committee after he was placed on report for a lifting tackle.

James Fisher-Harris and Stephen Crichton have been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

Fisher-Harris received a grade one dangerous contact charge for contact on Storm forward Felise Kaufusi in the 37th minute.

Crichton received a grade one contrary conduct charge for tossing away the boot of Storm centre Justin Olam in the 60th minute of the contest.

Both players face monetary penalties only and will be free to play in the 2021 NRL Grand Final next Sunday.

