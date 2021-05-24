Cleary cleared to play in NRL grand final

Good news for Penrith Panthers fans as all three players sighted last night for foul play in their 10-6 semifinal win against Melbourne have been cleared.

Star player Nathan Cleary has been cleared by the match review committee after he was placed on report for a lifting tackle.

James Fisher-Harris and Stephen Crichton have been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee.

Fisher-Harris received a grade one dangerous contact charge for contact on Storm forward Felise Kaufusi in the 37th minute.

JUST IN – Nathan Cleary cleared but two Panthers cop charges following the victory over the Storm. 📝 https://t.co/8XMOPvhO2V#pantherpride pic.twitter.com/TPrFOHVJtJ — Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) September 26, 2021

Crichton received a grade one contrary conduct charge for tossing away the boot of Storm centre Justin Olam in the 60th minute of the contest.

Both players face monetary penalties only and will be free to play in the 2021 NRL Grand Final next Sunday.