Changes for Maroons

[Source: Queensland Maroons/ Facebook]

Queensland has named its 19-man squad for game two of the State of Origin next Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

After winning the opening game 26-18 in Adelaide, Maroons coach Billy Slater has made a handful of changes for Origin II with Cowboys forward Jeremiah Nanai set to return to the fold.

Nanai replaces Tom Gilbert, who underwent shoulder surgery following an incident in game one.

Jai Arrow and Selwyn Cobbo are also out, with Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika and Storm winger Xavier Coates called into the side.

Fotuaika is joined in the squad by Titans teammate AJ Brimson, who will feature as the 18th man while Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh joins the side as the 19th player.

For Xavier Coates, it’ll be his first Origin game since the opening match of the 2022 series in Sydney, where he was unfortunately ruled out with injury.

The Maroons host Blues at 10:05pm next Wednesday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Maroons squad for Game Two

1. Reece Walsh (Broncos)

2. Xavier Coates (Storm)

3. Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

5. Murray Taulagi (Cowboys)

6. Cameron Munster (Storm)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Sea Eagles)

8. Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

9. Ben Hunt (Dragons)

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Titans)

11. David Fifita (Titans)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys)

13. Patrick Carrigan (Broncos)

14. Harry Grant (Storm)

15. Thomas Flegler (Broncos)

16. Reuben Cotter (Cowboys)

17. Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)

18. AJ Brimson (Titans)

19. Corey Horsburgh (Raiders)