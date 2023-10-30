Big plans for Melbourne Storms in Fiji

Justin Rodski, Melbourne Storm CEO

Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski has exciting plans on the horizon as he announces a series of initiatives set to make a positive impact in Fiji.

These initiatives include school and community clinics, engaging competitions, and a fresh collaboration with the Kaiviti Silktails.

The primary aim behind these programs is to identify potential talents akin to ‘Tui Kamikamica’ or ‘Suliasi Vunivalu,’ paving the way for promising athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to give the Fijian players and coaches the opportunity to learn from our coaches through clinics and education sessions.”

Rodski’s vision is not just about discovering new stars but also about strengthening the Melbourne Storm’s ties with the Fijian community.

By offering these programs, they hope to build a bridge to a brighter sporting future in Fiji, nurturing talent, and inspiring individuals to chase their dreams.

It’s a promising journey that’s about to unfold, connecting the Melbourne Storm with Fiji in meaningful ways.