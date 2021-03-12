Best sparks Knights to late win over Warriors

As the Knights chased late points against the Warriors on Friday night, coach Adam O’Brien was looking for “special” centre Bradman Best to produce a big play.

The 19-year-old duly provided it, busting the line and offloading to winger Hymel Hunt to secure a 20-16 win with five minutes to go.

The explosive left-edge talent, who was in doubt for the match at Central Coast Stadium with an ankle injury, delivered a Matt Gidley-esque flick that gave Hunt his first try earlier in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Best, who made his NRL debut under now-Warriors coach Nathan Brown at Newcastle in 2019, said his decisive passes came about through instinct mixed with training reps.

The Knights controlled much of the game, scoring the first try via hooker Jayden Brailey in the 18th minute before claiming a 14-6 lead after half-time thanks to Best and Hunt.