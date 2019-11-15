Best nickname for Storm forward

Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona has possibly the best nickname for a player heading into a grand final.

Speaking to NRL.com, Asofa Solomona says his initials are NAS so his teammates call him ‘Big Nasty’.

He says he doesn’t know where it came from because he wasn’t called that in school

Article continues after advertisement

Solomona says maybe because he’s tall, or maybe it’s the way he play.

The Storm also have possibly the best left edge for power and speed in Justin Olam and Josh Addo-Carr.

Olam is known as ‘The Brick’ Addo-Carr is called the ‘Foxx’.

The NRL grand final between the Storm and Panthers will kick off at 8:30 tonight. You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be a special build up show on Suliasi Vunivalu and Viliame Kikau at 7pm.