Bati’s hopes dashed

No Fiji side will feature in this weekend’s Pacific Championship finals and promotion relegation.

This is after Papua New Guinea Kumuls defeated Cook Islands 42-20 yesterday and dashed the Vodafone Fiji Bati hopes of playing in the promotion relegation match.

PNG’s win means they claim the Pacific Bowl title and also play New Zealand on Sunday in the promotion relegation clash.

The winner will play in the Pacific Cup next season while the loser will join the Bati in the Pacific Bowl.

PNG play New Zealand at 7:20pm on Sunday while Tonga takes on Australia in the Pacific Cup final at 5:20pm.

Meanwhile, despite losing to Samoa, our Fiji Bulikula will become the Pacific representative in the 2025 World Series to determine the eighth and final women’s Rugby League World Cup 2026 berth against Ireland, Nigeria and the winner of November’s Americas qualifying tournament between Canada, Jamaica and USA.

The PNG Orchids will meet Fetu Samoa in the Women’s Pacific Championship relegation match at 12:40pm on Sunday followed by the final between Australia and New Zealand at 2:50pm.

All the Pacific Championship games on Sunday will air live on FBC Sports.