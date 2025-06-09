Bati draw one of their toughest ever pools for RLWC26

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati, a team that has never missed the quarterfinals of a Rugby League World Cup since 2008, are now staring down one of their hardest challenges yet after being placed in a brutal Pool A for the 2026 edition in Australia.

The newly confirmed draw puts Fiji alongside world champions Australia, powerhouse New Zealand, and an increasingly competitive Cook Islands side, a group many experts say is the tournament’s toughest.

For more than a decade, the Bati have built a reputation as one of the most consistent World Cup performers, reaching three straight semifinals and establishing themselves as a genuine threat on the global stage.

But with Australia and New Zealand both entering the tournament as top contenders and playing on familiar ground, Fiji’s road to maintaining their quarterfinal streak becomes significantly steeper.

The Cook Islands also present their own challenge, having strengthened their squad depth and Pacific rugby league development over recent years.

Fiji will need to be sharp from the opening whistle, as even a single slip in the group stage could be costly.

Meanwhile, Pool B features England, Samoa and Lebanon, and Pool C contains Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea, making Pool A stand out as the group of death.

Despite the daunting task ahead, the Bati’s passionate fan base will be hopeful that Fiji’s trademark physicality, flair, and unity can once again carry them deep into the tournament.

