Bati center signs for Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati rep Taane Milne will team up with a new NRL side next season.

This follows the announcement today by the South Sydney Rabbitohs that they have signed the Bati centre until at least the end of the 2022 season.

25-year-old Milne has played 19 NRL matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors.

He made his NRL debut for the Dragons against the Roosters in round eight of 2016.

Milne has represented the Bati in nine Test matches and also played for Fiji at the World Cup Nines last year. He also featured for the Junior Kiwis for two years as well as the Australian Schoolboys Rugby Union team in 2013.

Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison says Milne has had limited opportunities to impress in the NRL, but when he has been given a shot, he has shown he has what it takes to perform consistently well at the top level.