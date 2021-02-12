Home

Krishna seals win for ATK Mohun Bagan

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 15, 2021 6:13 am
[Source: GOAL.com]

Fijian football sensation Roy Krishna continues to make headlines at the Hero India Super League after helping his ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur..

Krishna scored the lone goal of the match as David Williams did well to direct the ball to him on the left flank.

Krishna who was closed in by Peter Hartley picked up his spot and sent the ball to the back of the net.

Article continues after advertisement

 

ATK Mohun Bagan is now on top of the points table with 36 points while Jamshedpur FC are sixth with 21 points

[Source: GOAL.com]

