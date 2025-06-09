RKS edge Lelean to clinch U17 crown

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Under-17 side held their nerve in a tense finale to claim the 2025 Vodafone Deans Under-17 title with a 31-22 victory over Lelean Memorial School at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

The win not only secured RKS bragging rights in the age grade, but also booked them a coveted spot at the prestigious SANIX World Youth Rugby Tournament in Japan later this year.

RKS came out firing and looked in complete control early on, powering to a 26-12 halftime lead.

Their clinical finishing and superior game management in the opening stanza had Lelean chasing shadows at times.

But the boys from Davuilevu were far from done.

Lelean stormed back into the contest after the break, closing the gap with relentless pressure that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Their physicality and direct running game asked serious questions of the RKS defence.

With both the national title and a ticket to Japan on the line, the tension was palpable.

RKS were forced to dig deep, absorbing wave after wave of Lelean’s attacks before finally breaking through with a decisive score that widened the margin and calmed nerves.

In the end, RKS’s composure under pressure proved the difference.

Despite Lelean’s late surge, the Lodoni brigade stood firm, sealing a memorable 31-22 win and etching their name on the trophy.

