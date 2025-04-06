Recovery priority for Silktails before 5 on the road

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails coach Timoci Duve is now turning his focus to full recovery before the team heads back on the road for a few games.

This comes after the side fell short 28-18 to the NZ Warriors yesterday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Duve says they lost momentum in the second half and this is where the Warriors capitalised.

He adds that it’s back to the drawing board for the team before they spend a few weeks away from home.

“We will go back to our processes, recovery and back to the fundamentals and get our recovery done. We will be on the road for the next five weeks, Bulldogs next week in Belmore so yeah we need to get our recovery first which is priority for now.”

The Silktails have been able to maintain their 8th position on the ladder something they hope to maintain throughout the competition in order to qualify for the quarterfinals.

They meet Bulldogs next week Belmore Sports Ground, Sydney, Australia.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.