Ravudi cherishes home debut opportunity

The chance to make his debut on Fijian soil has made this weekend’s clash even more special for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Sairusi Ravudi.

The young forward, who joined the club on a development contract, is in line to potentially make his first appearance for the Drua when they face the Brumbies in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season match in Ba.

The fixture will also mark the Drua’s first ever Super Rugby match at 4R Electrical Govind Park.

Ravudi says the opportunity means a lot, not just for him but also for his family.

“Personally it’s pretty special for me and my family. Obviously playing rugby growing up in New Zealand, finally getting the opportunity to come home and playing my first, not only my first but playing in Fiji as well is pretty special for me as a professional.”

The hooker says the news took some time to fully sink in, especially after the rapid rise from development player to being in contention for a debut.

“It took a bit buzzy, everything just happened quite fast, especially coming to Fiji as a development player on a development contract. I just put my head down and went to work and I’m very grateful and blessed for this opportunity.”

Ravudi says informing his family about the possibility of his debut was a proud moment.

“It took a couple of hours to sink in and then I finally told my parents.”

The Drua will take on the Brumbies at 3.30pm tomorrow in Ba.

