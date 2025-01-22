Ram still hopeful of Pacific Game hopes

Known by many as a legend in the darts fraternity, Lawrence Ram is still hopeful of making his dream of competing at the Pacific Games a reality.

With talks and plans underway in introducing darts to the games, Ram is all in if given the chance to represent the country at the quadrennial tournament.

With over 45 years of experience in the sport, Ram made his second outing for Fiji at a regional darts tournament.

He believes that not enough exposure has been given to the darts fraternity, and adds that having the sport at the games can be a start of having more locals take part in the sport.

“But to be in the national team with a bunch of talented players, yes I’d love to play overseas as a national rep.”

He is part of the national men’s side currently competing at the South Pacific Darts Championship which started in Suva yesterday.

Ram feels blessed to be given the opportunity to represent Fiji at this championship, and believes he still has much to offer Fiji with his talent.