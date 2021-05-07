Home

Sports

Qionimacawa inspired by late Kobe Bryant

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 5:30 am

He may not be a basketball player but Kaiviti Silktails first-five Mosese Qionimacawa’s hero is the late Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The 27 year old from Kumi, Verata in Tailevu likes Bryant’s mentality and how the basketball legend approached his games.

Qionimacawa has been watching some of Bryant’s motivational speeches and he thinks he was the most disciplined NBA player.

The former Queen Victoria School student says once a reporter asked Bryant if he ever took time off his busy schedule and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player answered ‘no’.

According to Qionimacawa the reporter asked Bryant why not, and his answer struck the Silktails player when the five time NBA winner said when he retired, he won’t have any regrets.

Qionimacawa who was part of the QVS side that created history in 2011, the first year the Deans was lowered to the Under-18 grade says he wants every weekend to play well with the Silktails, putting in as much effort as he can so they can win the competition.

Last year he completed his Bachelor of Engineering degree at the University of the South Pacific which is his ‘Plan B’ if rugby league doesn’t work out.

The Silktails are on a bye this weekend in the New South Wales Rugby League Ron Massey Cup competition.

 

