Preparations continue for Labasa despite challenges

Despite the challenges faced by the Labasa football team, preparations continues as they prepare to take on Ba in the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series.

Labasa Coach Ronil Lal says some players have not been turning up for training but it has failed to dampen their spirits.

Lal says players have been responding well at training after coming back from a long festive break.

The school teacher adds it’s difficult to get full fitness only in few weeks but they are trying their best.

Lal says it also depends on their recovery, nutrition and hydration which are very important and the two-match series would definitely be a challenging one.

The first CVC match will be played next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm.

The second leg will be hosted by Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday January 26 at 3pm.