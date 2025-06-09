Tudravu admits gaps in forces that drug traffickers continue exploiting

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has admitted that drug traffickers are continuing to exploit weaknesses within Fiji’s law enforcement system, as authorities intensify efforts to contain what leaders now describe as a deeply rooted national crisis.

Speaking on the growing drug threat, Tudravu says Police are fighting a battle on multiple fronts, adding that despite the scale of the challenge, recent anti-drug operations carried out under his leadership have shown major improvements in police capability, particularly through upgraded surveillance technology, intelligence gathering and operational resources now being deployed.

The Commissioner says authorities are aggressively strengthening enforcement operations as the Joint Task Force continues to target organised drug activity across the country.

Tudravu says officers are committed to protecting those who assist investigations and warned that silence only allows the drug trade to grow stronger.

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When questioned about allegations involving senior police officers and possible links to drug activity, Tudravu cautioned against making broad accusations without evidence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government has already ramped up national efforts to combat the illegal drug trade through increased police deployments, intelligence-led operations, regional cooperation and enhanced surveillance systems.

However, the Prime Minister stressed that enforcement alone will not solve the crisis.

“However, the fight against drugs must also involve communities, families, schools, and religious institutions. A whole-of-society approach is essential.”

Rabuka says the incident was a stark reminder that the drug problem has penetrated communities across Fiji — including those closest to national leaders.