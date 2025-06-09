Palace edge Fulham 2-1 to climb to fourth in Premier League

Source: Reuters

Crystal Palace left it late to secure a 2-1 victory away at Fulham and move up to fourth in the Premier League on Sunday while Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Ham United.

Skipper Marc Guehi scored a late winner in the London derby to move Palace up to 26 points with their fifth away win of the season to sit a point above Chelsea in fifth. Fulham remain in 15th.

“It is good (to be in the top four), we keep our feet on the ground, it is only one win against a really good side and we now focus on the next game,” Guehi said.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.