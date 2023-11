Team Fiji women’s rugby league Nines team has won a bronze medal at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Fiji defeated Samoa 4-0 in a tight contest.

It was a close first half with Fiji in front just by 4-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

Grace Waqa scored the lone try of the match.

In 2019 at the Samoa Games, Fiji won gold.

The men’s side will play Samoa in the gold medal playoff at 8pm.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games